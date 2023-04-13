Share:

A virtual session between Pakistani and International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials on the bailout package will be held on Thursday (today).

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Deputy MD International Monetary Fund Antoinette M. Sayeh will attend the meeting. Other members of Pakistan’s economic team will also be in attendance in the session.

The sides will exchange views over the progress on the International Monetary Fund’s loan package for Pakistan.

A progress is being expected for the staff level agreement with the lender.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will brief the meeting about the economic challenges to Pakistan and reforms being introduced in the system.

Pakistani officials will inform the International Monetary Fund team about progress in implementation of the IMF preconditions for the Staff Level Agreement, sources said.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jamil Ahmad, Secretary Finance, Secretary Economic Affairs Division will attend the meeting in person.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday attended the IMF/World Bank Spring meetings through Zoom with high level International Monetary Fund team headed by Jihad Azour Director Middle East and Central Asia Department (MCD).

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha attended the meeting virtually, said a press release issued here.

The two sides discussed the progress made with the ongoing IMF program, particularly talks held with the International Monetary Fund Mission during their visit to Pakistan and implementation of prior actions.

Finance Minister Dar apprised IMF team about the economic challenges being faced by the country. He further shared the GoP’s vision for bringing about macroeconomic stability in the country.

He also informed that all prior actions for 9th Review under the Extended Fund Facility have already been completed and Government of Pakistan is fully committed to fulfil its obligations as agreed with the International Monetary Fund.

Jihad Azour, Director, International Monetary Fund expressed his confidence that Staff Level Agreement (SLA) will be signed soon followed by the IMF Board’s approval.

He hoped that Pakistan would continue towards its progress on the reforms in various sectors and complete the International Monetary Fund Programme in time and IMF will play its positive role in bringing economic stability in Pakistan.