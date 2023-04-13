Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Turkiye on Wednesday agreed to keep up bilateral coop­eration in multiple fields including trade, invest­ment, defence, education and culture.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Ambassador of Turkiye in Islamabad Dr Mehmet Paçaci, who called on him here. The for­eign minister said that Pakistan and Turkiye en­joyed fraternal brotherly relations as both coun­tries stood by each other in the hour of distress. The Turkish envoy thanked Pakistan for extending support following an earthquake in his country.