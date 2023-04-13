Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Adnan Jalil stated that, aside from religious and cultural ties, Pakistan and Turkmenistan are linked in historic cordial relations, and that promoting trade and cultural activities between the two countries will strengthen these ties.

He went on to say that there were numerous potential avenues for trade promotion between Pakistan and Turkmenistan that, if properly utilized, would play an important role in both countries economic development. He expressed these views during a phone call with Turkmen Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Atadjan Movlamov in Islamabad. During the meeting, the caretaker Minister discussed matters of mutual interest with the Turkmen Ambassador, with a focus on aspects related to the development of the two countries trade sectors.