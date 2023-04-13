Share:

The maiden meeting of the parliamentary committee was summoned on Friday in a bid to do legislation to remove the president’s role in deciding the dates for general polls.

The meeting of the parliamentary committee will be held tomorrow at 10 am, during which the committee will prepare the terms of reference (ToR). The committee will also review the letters written by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The CEC had proposed legislation to do away with the president’s role in determining the date for general elections.

Mr Raja had written letters to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, proposing amendments to Sections 57 (1) and 58 of the Elections Act, 2017.