Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started the legal process to probe the alleged cor­ruption of former Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi and others in the devel­opment projects of Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin. In this connection, the National Accountability Lahore has written a let­ter to the Secretary Com­munication and Works (C&W) seeking details of construction contracts, tenders for development projects, payments made, the guarantees and the quality of work in Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin for the financial year 2022-23 till April 14. The letter states that NAB is inquiring into the allegations of causing loss of millions of rupees to the govern­ment through violations of rules in tenders, pre­mature payments and commissions of millions of rupees. The name of ex-Principal Secretary to ex-CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti is also mentioned in the letter among the persons who are under NAB’s radar. It has been learnt that chief engineer (North) has constituted teams to investigate the alleged embezzlement and quality of work in the Gujrat schemes while the NAB Lahore officials will also be joining the C&W inspection teams. Ac­cording to the official record available with NAB, development schemes worth over Rs100 billion had been launched in Gujrat and Mandi Bahaud­din during Parvaiz Elahi’s tenure and there are al­legations of corruption in these schemes.