Architecture should speak of its time and place,

but yearn for timelessness.

–Frank Gehry

The history of architecture is perhaps as old as the history of mankind itself. Its origins can be traced back to the Neolithic period when people decided to stop living in caves and graduate to other settlements that they built themselves. Through observing different styles throughout the years, we can trace the evolution of mankind as well as architectural styles. When considering which structure may be the oldest, one usually starts from the ziggurat which was a massive terraced structure built in Mesopotamia for ritual purposes. This was a fortress like structure that was ideal for protection and was created to escape rising levels of water. On the other hand, Hellenic people built temples that introduced the concept of public spaces like agora, which placed an emphasis on civic life.