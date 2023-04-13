Share:

peShAWAR - The peshawar high Court (phC) on Wednesday ordered the suspension of the by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scheduled for April 30 for three NA constituencies. A two-member bench of the phC comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice SM Attiq Shah in a detailed judgment issued here said that as the interpretation of the provision of Articles 223 and 224 of the Constitution requires considerations, therefore the by-polls in the three NA constituencies are suspended till further order.

The bench also issued notice to the Attorney General of pakistan in terms of Order XXVII-A CpC for the interpretation of the two articles of the Constitution. earlier, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the counsel for the petitioner, told the court that the schedule of by-elections was in violation of the explicit provisions of Articles 224(4) of the constitution. The Deputy Attorney General contended that the impugned notification has been issued strictly in accordance with the spirit of Articles 223 and 224 of the Constitution and elections can be held within 120 days before the expiry of life of the National Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the election Commission of pakistan had issued April 30 as the election date for NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda and NA-31 peshawar. decision on dissolution, de-notification of BoGs of MTI hospitals reserved A two-member bench of peshawar high Court (phC) comprising Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Syed Arshad Ali on Wednesday reserved its decision on dissolution and de-notification of Board of Governors (BoGs) of 10 Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) hospitals of the province by the caretaker provincial government.

The bench heard the arguments of pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (pTI) Advocate Ali Gohar Durrani in the case who said that the caretaker government illegally approved the dissolution of all BoGs in a cabinet meeting on March 16, adding that the government has no power to take such decision. he said that the move to dissolve BoGs was a violation of Section 230 of the election Act 2017 as the caretaker government was mainly responsible to run the dayto-day affairs and assist the election Commission in conducting fair and transparent elections.

The counsel for the petitioner said that unfortunately, the caretaker government was taking more interest in affairs that were not the mandate of the government, adding that the previous government had introduced the MTI Act in 2015 under which BoGs of ten major hospitals were formed. The purpose of BoGs was to run the administrative affairs of MTI hospitals, and they have produced good results. he maintained the dissolution of MTI-BoGs was against the law. The two-member bench, after hearing the arguments, reserved the decision on the petition.