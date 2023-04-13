Share:

ISLAMABAD - Min­ister for Information and Broad­casting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has is­sued directives for the payment of salaries and pensions to the government employees for the month of April before Eid-ul-Fitr. The prime minister had formally directed Finance Min­ister Ishaq Dar for the payment of salaries and pensions before Eid-ul-Fitr for the convenience of the employees, she said in a statement. Meanwhile, the fi­nance minister had instructed for the immediate implemen­tation of the directions of the prime minister in this regard, she said.