Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed the federal cabinet meeting and summoned a meeting of senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to be held today (Thursday) for consultation on current political situation.

According to sources, the consultation meeting of the senior leaders of PML-N will be held at the Prime Minister Office at 12:30pm. PM Shehbaz will preside over the meeting.

Sources said that consultation will be held on preliminary hearing in the Supreme Court on the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill, 2023 passed by the joint session of the parliament.

Sources also informed that the notices issued by the Supreme Court to the federal secretaries and Attorney General of Pakistan regarding release of funds for Punjab polls would also come under discussion during the meeting.