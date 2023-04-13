Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Rawat police station have arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in murder of a citizen, informed sources on Wednesday. The detained suspects have been identified as Muddasir Siddique, Saqib and Rizwan alias Raju, they said. Police obtained the physical remand of the suspects from a court of law for further investigation, a source said.

According to sources, police held three suspected killers for their alleged involvement in murder of Malik Wijahat Hussain, a TikToker and ring leader of 222 gang. The troika, according to FIR, had opened indiscriminate firing on a car with Malik Wijahat Hussain and two other persons including a female on board at Chakbeli Road on 23/2/2023. After committing the crime, the troika managed to escape from the scene. Sources said Station House Officer Police Station Rawat Inspector Ishtiaq Ahmed Cheema along with his team, following the directions of CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, have arrested the suspected killers during a raid and locked them up behind the bars.

The city police chief appreciated the efforts of the police team for netting the hardcore criminals. Meanwhile, Saddar Bairooni police have also arrested three men on charges of raping a woman. The three accused have been identified as Adeel, Wasim and Asim against whom a case was also registered. According to contents of FIR, the woman accused three men of raping her after giving her lift in their car. SP Saddar Division Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Inspector Malik Aziz and his team for nabbing accused within 24 hours of crime they had committed.