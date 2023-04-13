Share:

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) collected Rs14.930 billion in revenue in March, marking a 74% completion of the Rs190 billion annual target, said a PRA spokesperson on Thursday.

It is reportedly 15.3% higher than the revenue collected at Rs12.95 billion during the same period last year.

PRA spokesperson said the authority also collected Punjab Workers Welfare Fund (PWWF) amounting to Rs555 million thus showing its growth at 207% if compared with the last year's collection of Rs181 million. "During the first three quarters of the current financial year. PRA collected Rs140.79 billion of the assigned target of Rs190 billion showing revenue growth of 26.1%," he added.

The incoming PRA Chairperson Dr Javed Iqbal Sheikh stated that the authority was hopeful for achieving the budgetary target while continuing with the policies of the outgoing chairperson Mr Zain ul Abidin Sahi.