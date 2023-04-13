Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has signed summary to re­move chairman National Press Trust (NPT) Munir Ahmed Khan from his position and approved to give a lookafter charge of Chairman of the NPT to Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, a grade-20 officer of the In­formation Ministry.

Newly-appointed acting Chairman Saeed Ahmed Sheikh would continue to serve as NPT chairman on a look-after basis till the regular appointment of NPT chairman. A presidential statement said the president removed ex-chairman of NPT Munir Ahmed Khan from the position over his incompe­tence and embezzlement of public funds. He also approved MP-1 scale for the post of NPT chairman.

The president gave the above said approvals under the National Press Trust (Appointment of Chairman) Act 1972.