HYDERABAD - The District Administration continued action against traders for overpricing on Wednesday (21st Ramazan) and imposeda fine of Rs.55000 against 12 profiteers in the City and Latifabad taluka of the district. The Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza along with other officers and price Inspector Naveed Ahmed Shaikh recovered a fine of Rs50000 from 8 traders. In Taluka Latifabad, Assistant Commissioner Shaista Manwar and the price Inspector Abid Nahiyoon visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs5000 from 4 traders. On the other hand, bachat bazaars were also established in all four talukas by the district administration to provide common use and essential commodities at discounted rates.