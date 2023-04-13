Share:

SHIKARPUR - The residents of Shikarpur on Wednesday announced staging a sit-in on Babarloi Bypass against the disappearance of Pakistan’s top taxpayer Ayaz Mehr. “The national highway will be blocked in protest,” Dr Naveed Mehr, brother of Ayaz Mehr, said. “We stopped our community and workers for 24 hours, and we cannot stop them any longer,” he added. “If [my] brother is not released by tomorrow, the national highway connecting Sindh and Punjab will be blocked,” he announced. “We are the top tax payer of Pakistan. We have been forced to take to the streets,” Dr Naveed Mehr said.