Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 321.34 points, with a positive change of 0.81 percent, closing at 40,126.05 against 39,804.71 points on the previous day.A total of 79,825,518 shares were traded during the day as compared to 59,669,253 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs2.569 billion against Rs1.370 billion on the last trading day. As many as 361 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 189 of them recorded gains and 148 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 8,382,038 shares at Rs2.00 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 4,108,936 shares at Rs1.17 per share, and Pak Petroleum with 3,773,429 shares at Rs66.98 per share. Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs67.50 per share price, closing at Rs967.60, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile with a Rs40.00 rise in its per share price to Rs650.00.