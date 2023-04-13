Share:

Urban public transit systems differ in Asia, North America, and Europe. In Asia, profit-driven, privately owned, and publicly traded mass transit and real estate conglomerates are predominant in operating public transit systems. In North America, municipal transit authorities commonly run mass transit operations. In Europe, both state-owned and private companies predominantly operate mass transit systems.

Public transport services can be profit-driven through pay-by-the-distance fares or funded by government subsidies, where flat rate fares are charged to each passenger. Services can be fully profitable through high ridership numbers and farebox recovery ratios, or they can be regulated and possibly subsidized from local or national tax revenue. Some towns and cities also offer fully subsidized, free-of-charge public transport services.

However, the current public transport system in Karachi, Pakistan has several issues. The buses that operate within the city are often unreliable, poorly maintained, worn-out, and lack safety standards such as emergency exits. They also have limited seating capacity, resulting in overcrowding, with passengers sometimes clinging to doors or perching on roofs to ride. Reckless driving by bus drivers often leads to accidents, and overloading causes imbalances and overturning incidents. Furthermore, there is limited seating capacity, especially in the ladies compartment of the buses, causing seating problems for women who may have to sit next to the bus driver.

In the past, there have been promises of launching new buses in Karachi, such as the announcement of 1,000 new air-conditioned buses with an agreement reached with the Daewoo transport company, but no new buses have been launched in the city in the past 12 years according to press reports. Even a plan approved by the Chief Minister in 2017 to introduce 600 new buses for Karachi and intercity routes has not been implemented.

I request the local government to address this problem by increasing the number of public buses on the roads and ensuring that the criteria set for the safety standards are met.

HAMMAL ZAHID,

Kolahoo.