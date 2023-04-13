Share:

The Excise & Taxation Department of Punjab has sent a luxury house notice to the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

As per details, the notice stated that the PTI chairman Imran Khan has a pending tax amount of Rs 3.6 million. The notice was dispatched to Zaman Park by a two-member team of the Excise & Taxation Department comprising ETO Adeel Amjad and Inspector Amna Rashid.

The Punjab Excise & Taxation Department said if the PTI chairman did not clear the pending tax, the department will approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Earlier, Islamabad police summoned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for an investigation into nine cases registered against him.

The Islamabad police had summoned the PTI chief for an investigation in two cases, while the former premier was also directed to appear before police at Police Lines Headquarters for a probe into 7 other cases.

All cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief are being investigated by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The summons of all cases has been dispatched to Khan’s Zaman Park residence. The notices said Khan should appear before the investigation teams to record his statement. “In case of non-appearance, the law will take its due course.”