The Quadrilateral Group on Afghanistan that includes Pakistan, Iran, Russia and China met in Samarkand, Uzbekistan today, on the sidelines of Ministerial Meeting of the Neighbors of Afghanistan.

The Group consultations were led by the respective Ministers.

Leading Pakistani side, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar underscored the importance for a coordinated regional approach to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

She said there is a great untapped potential for connectivity that can harness unprecedented new opportunities for the region.

The Minister of State also underscored the importance of practical and constructive engagement with the Interim Afghan Government.