LAHORE - Pakistan Railways has issued the sched­ule of five Eid special trains to be oper­ated from April 18 to facilitate the peo­ple. According to the schedule issued on Wednesday, the first train will run be­tween Karachi City to Peshawar Cantt via Bahawalpur, Multan, Faisalabad, Lalamusa and Rawalpindi. The train will leave Karachi on April 18 at 6:30 p.m and reach Peshawar Cantt at 3:00 am on April 20. The second Eid special trains will be operated between Quetta and Rawalpindi and it will leave Quetta at 10 a.m. on April 18 and will reach at its destination on April 19 at 4 p.m. Likewise, the 3rd Eid special trains will leave Karachi Cantt for Lahore via Baha­walpur, Multan, Khanewal and Sahiwal on April 19 at 8:15 p.m and will reach here on April 20 at 4:55 p.m. The 4th Eid Special train will leave Rawalpindi for Quetta via Lahore and Multan on April 26 at 9 a.m and reach at its destina­tion on April 27 at 3:15 p.m. The last/5th special train will run between Lahore and Karachi Cantt via Sahiwal and Multan on April 27 and it will leave here at 11 a.m. whereas the train will reach in Karachi on April 28 at 6:10 p.m.