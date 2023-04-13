Share:

ISLAMABAD- Pakistan rupee appreciated by Rs1.81 against the dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs286.61 against the previous day’s closing of Rs288.42. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs292 and Rs295, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.28 to close at Rs313.01 against the last day’s closing of Rs314.29, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went down by 02 paisas to close at Rs2.14, whereas a decline of Rs2.44 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.95 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs358.39. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal dipped by 48 paisas each to close at Rs78.04 and Rs76.40, respectively.