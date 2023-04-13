Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that under the Constitution, the decision of the Supreme Court is final and elections must be held within 90 days.

Talking to media here on Thursday, he said that the judicial system in Pakistan is being ridiculed. The courts give orders but they are flouted, he added.

According to the constitution, the decision of the Supreme Court is final and no government can refuse to obey the order, Fawad added.

The PTI leader said that the PTI was fighting to uphold the supremacy of the judiciary. “Today lawyers are appearing in the courts as usual, the whole country is standing by the Supreme Court.”

He said the PML-N has a history of attacks on the judiciary.

Fawad said that the incumbent government was running away from the election. The prime minister has to invite the PTI for talks; and the party would constitute a negotiating team, he continued.

The PTI leader said that the house of lawyer Azhar Siddique was attacked at night. A Molotov was thrown at his house in an attempt to frighten him.

Speaking on the occasion, Hammad Azhar said that the PDM government was shaking in the boots. Police tortured Zile Shah to death. When the police officials talk with us privately, they say they are “under pressure”.

He said that an attempt was made to scare Azhar Siddique by throwing Molotov at his house.