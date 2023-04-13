ISLAMABAD - The security forces have killed three terrorists during an operation in district Bajaur, said the media wing of the military on Wednesday. The ISPR said that on April 11, 2023, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Loesum, District Bajaur. During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists. “Resultantly, three terrorists were sent to hell,” it added.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent citizens. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces, determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.