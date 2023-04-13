Share:

ISLAMABAD - The security forces have killed three terrorists during an operation in district Bajaur, said the me­dia wing of the military on Wednesday. The ISPR said that on April 11, 2023, the security forces con­ducted an intelligence-based operation in the gen­eral area Loesum, District Bajaur. During the op­eration, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists. “Resultantly, three ter­rorists were sent to hell,” it added.

Weapons and ammunition were also recov­ered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activi­ties against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent citizens. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and ex­pressed their full support to security forces, determined to eliminate the menace of terror­ism from the area.