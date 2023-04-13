Share:

Security forces on Thursday killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on Hoshab road in Balochistan's city of Turbat.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the whereabouts of the terrorists were identified due to constant surveillance and reconnaissance of the area. The roads were completely blocked during the operation.

The ISPR stated that the terrorists opened fire as soon as the security forces arrived. A heavy exchange of fire took place and a large number of ammunition and weapons were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The ISPR added that the forces are determined to defeat every attempt to sabotage peace, stability and development of Balochistan.

Earlier, security forces had apprehended a high-value target Gulzar Imam alias Shambay in a successful intelligence operation, said military’s media wing in a statement.

According to the ISPR, the operation was conducted by the “Lead Intelligence Agency,” adding that Imam had been a hardcore militant as well as founder and leader of the banned outfit responsible for dozens of violent terrorist attacks in Pakistan including attacks on law-enforcement agencies (LEAs), and installations in Panjgur and Noshki.

Gulzar Imam also remained deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) till 2018. He was also instrumental in formation of Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) and remained its operational head. "His visits to Afghanistan and India are also on record; his linkages with hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) are being investigated," the ISPR said. Reportedly, HIAs also tried to exploit him to work against the state of Pakistan and its national interests.

He was apprehended after a carefully planned operation spanned over months over various geographical locations.

“The arrest of Gulzar Imam Shambay is a serious blow to BNA as well as other militant groups which have been attempting to destabilise the hard-earned peace in Balochistan,” reads the statement.

Apprehension of a militant leader of this stature demonstrates the capability and resolve of LEAs to uproot the menace of terrorism as well as speaks volumes for the successes garnered through supreme sacrifices of unsung heroes, it said.