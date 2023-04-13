Share:

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman claimed on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was kowtowing to the US.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Rehman took a swipe at the deposed premier, saying the PTI workers were chanting slogans against the US, but Mr Khan himself was now bowing before it. She went on to say that first, Mr Khan lied about a foreign conspiracy to oust his government, but now he was backtracking from his narrative of US conspiracy.

Citing media reports, Ms Rehman said, "Imran Khan had contacted four US congressmen in a month seeking their support for his demand for elections in the country."

"Imran Khan is now seeking the support of the US administration in a bid to see him back into power," she maintained.

Speaking about the elections, Ms Rehman said, "Holding elections is a matter of the country. It is condemnable to demand that the US interfere in the elections.