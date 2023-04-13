Share:

The Sikh pilgrims from India had a busy day here Thursday when 2668 Sikh pilgrims were brought to Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal in police escort.

The force and the officials of the Endowment Department have gone along and taken them out of Gurdwara Panja Sahib and counted them in a line and sent them to Vali Kandahari.

Sundus Ishaq, DSP Hassanabdal Syed Kazim Shah Mungal supervised the process.

District Police Officer Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan visited Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal to review the security arrangements and instructed his staff. All the employees should perform their duties diligently and the respect of the Sikh pilgrims is very important, he directed.

The Sikh pilgrims while talking to APP lauded the the government of Pakistan for making foolproof security and the accommodation arrangements on the occasion. They told that they were feeling safe and comfortable while staying at their homes.

The pilgrims said that Wi-Fi facility inside the Gurdwara Panja Sahib was very important so that they could visit their loved ones and communicate with them.

They said that Baisakhi Mela was a very important festival of Sikhs in India and Sikh pilgrims from all over the world come to participate in this event.

The Sikh pilgrims also took out a palanquin procession and celebrated their religious rites (Nagar Ketan) in full style around Gurdwara Panja Sahib by singing songs.

RPO Rawalpindi Khurram Shah along with DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, SP Investigation Attock Jawaria Muhammad Jameel, ASP Sundus Ishaq, DSP Syed Kazim Shah visited Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal and reviewed the security arrangements.

The Sikh pilgrims on their return from Vali and Kandahari, said that they have got peace of mind by going to Baba Vali Kandahari and the wish they had brought from India had been fulfilled.