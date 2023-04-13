Share:

HASSANABDAL - Sikh pilgrims who came to Pa­kistan from India have reached Gurdwara Panja Sahib Has­sanabdal by special buses from Nankana Sahib to participate in Baisakhi Mela. They were garlanded and welcomed by the locals. A heavy contingent of police was deployed, while the main road of Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal was completely sealed on their ar­rival and all kind of traffic was stopped. The Sikh pilgrims will leave on April 14 after a three-day stay. DPO Attock has pro­vided fool-proof security to Sikh pilgrims.