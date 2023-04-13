HASSANABDAL - Sikh pilgrims who came to Pakistan from India have reached Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal by special buses from Nankana Sahib to participate in Baisakhi Mela. They were garlanded and welcomed by the locals. A heavy contingent of police was deployed, while the main road of Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal was completely sealed on their arrival and all kind of traffic was stopped. The Sikh pilgrims will leave on April 14 after a three-day stay. DPO Attock has provided fool-proof security to Sikh pilgrims.
