HYDERABAD - The 55th death anniversary of Allama. I.I. Kazi, the founder and Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro and renowned scholar and educationist will be observed tomorrow. According to a university spokesman, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, academic and administrative heads of the varsity will visit the mausoleum of Allama I.I. Kazi where they will lay floral wreaths and offer fateha. Meanwhile, the Department of Sindhi in collaboration with the Bureau of STAGS has arranged a ceremony tomorrow morning at the video conference room of the Faculty of Natural Sciences where the Vice chancellor will perform the launching of the research book on the life and services of Allama I.I. Kazi written by eminent writer Madad Ali Sindhi.