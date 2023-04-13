Share:

RAWALPINDI - A suspected dacoit, who along with two accomplices looted Rs 10 million from the account office of a private housing society, was killed in a road traffic accident in the limits of Police Station Dhamial, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. However, the two other dacoits managed to flee after snatching another motorcycle from a citizen at gunpoint.

Heavy contingent of police, led by SP Saddar Division Nabil Khokhar, ASP Jawad and SHO PS Dhamial SI Faizan Nadim, rushed to the scene and shifted the body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy, who identity yet to be ascertained, he said. According to him, a gang of three suspected dacoits stormed into accounts of Capital Smart City on Chakri Road, the precinct of PS Chontra, and looted Rs 10 million at gunpoint. After committing the crime, the troika was fleeing on a motorcycle when the bike collided with a tree due to overspeed at Maira Khurd. Resultantly, a dacoit was killed on the spot while two others intercepted a citizen and deprived him of motorcycle. The both dacoits managed to escape from the scene, he said. He added that a police team visited the crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of the victim and other eyewitnesses as part of their investigation.

SP Saddar Division Nabil Khokhar, in a statement, said that it seemed the incident occurred due to over speeding in which a suspected dacoit was killed. He said police have launched a manhunt to arrest the fleeing dacoits. In yet another incident, a former cop of Rawalpindi police was shot and injured by unknown suspects at Chakbeli Khan Road. The injured cop identified as Umer Shehzad (29) was brought to Doltala Morr in a car from where Rescue 1122 received the victim and rushed him to hospital. Initially, a spokesman of Rescue 1122 shared a news with the media that robbers shot and injured the man over showing resistance during a dacoity bid which was later on denied by the spokesman of the police department.