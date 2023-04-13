Share:

The IMF’s recent World Economic Outlook report paints a bleak picture of the global economy, with lowered growth forecasts and increased core inflation projections. High inflation and rising interest rates are expected to exacerbate the situation, making matters worse for cash-strapped countries more than others.

Following the failure of two US regional banks, the global economic outlook has become even more uncertain, leading to increased volatility in financial markets. Global real GDP growth is forecasted to be 2.8 percent this year and 3 percent in 2024 by the fund, marking a sharper slowdown from the 3.4 percent growth in 2022. Both forecasts have been revised downward. The core inflation forecast has also increased to 5.1 percent, with concerns that it may peak even higher in vulnerable countries, indicating the magnitude of the inflationary pressure.

The situation is particularly dire for low-income countries like Pakistan, which will face a double shock from higher borrowing costs and lower demand. This is expected to result in increased poverty, hunger, and unemployment in Pakistan. While most advanced economies are expected to avoid a recession this year and the next, the growth forecast for Pakistan has been significantly lowered to a shocking 0.5 percent. Similar projections for inflation in Pakistan measure it to be 27 percent, and the unemployment rate reaching 7 percent. These figures are disastrous when compared to previous numbers in October 2022.

What is particularly alarming is that the price pressures are sticky, and the labor market is tight, meaning that core inflation is expected to take its time to fall in Pakistan. With the additional challenges of high unemployment and elevated inflation, the next five years are anticipated to be extremely difficult. The economic performance of the country was already disappointing, and these new projections do not bode well for Pakistan’s chances of receiving the IMF tranche soon. The economic outlook seems to be in limbo, with hopes for a better economic future difficult to maintain.