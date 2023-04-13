Share:

LAHORE - The Pun­jab government on Wednes­day informed the Lahore High Court that petitions, against the second Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the fed­eral government to probe the attack on PTI chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, were in­admissible. Advocate Gener­al Punjab Shan Gul made the statement before a two mem­ber- bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, who was hear­ing petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Yas­min Rashid and others against the formation of second JIT. The advocate general Punjab submitted that the new JIT was formed as per law, therefore, the petitions against it were inadmissible. He pleaded with the bench to dismiss the peti­tions. However, the bench ad­journed further proceedings till May 18 due to absence of petitioner and his counsel