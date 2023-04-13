Share:

peShAWAR - The recovery drive against the defaulters of Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) has been accelerated on the directives of Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer WSSCM Abd-ur-Rahman.

Assistant Commissioner Mardan Ayesha Tahir, along with the WSSCM citizen liaison and revenue teams, pursued defaulters and ordered them to pay their debts within three days. She issued a final warning to those who throw trash in undesignated areas and asked them to hand over the waste to WSSCM staff promptly and not litter or the business entity would be fined.