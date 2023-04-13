Share:

Zohaib Afzal Malik (of SA Group) has breezed into the singles semifinals and doubles final of the 6th leg ATF Aslomudin Open U14 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

According to Zohaib’s mother Milli Aamir from Dushanbe, Tajikistan, in a very tough match of singles quarterfinals, Zohaib kept his nerves and beat his opponent Arafat Mustafa 7-5, 6-0. In the first set, both the players held their respective serves, but Zohaib managed to break and went up 5-4, but then his opponent Arafat broke the serve of Zohaib, who managed to break another serve and held his serve to win the first set 7-5.

Zohaib fully dominated the second set and won it convincingly by 6-0 to earn a place in the semifinals. In the doubles semifinals, Zohaib, partnering with Imran Ahundov, outpaced Ramazoni Ismoilov and Shokhruh Negmatov 6-2, 6-1. The Pak-Turkmenistan duo started very well and put their opponents under pressure that helped them win the semifinal comfortably and also helped them book berth in the final.

Talking to The Nation from Dushanbe, Zohaib said: “I am determined to finish the last and 6th consecutive ATF event on a high note. I have worked very hard during the off days, and I am keen to hold aloft Pakistani flag in Tajikistan. I want to dedicate my victory to my mother, who has spent all these weeks with me as she is my coach, mentor and above all the biggest motivators. I am also grateful to my grand Nana, Nanu and Dadu, with whose prayers I made it this far.”