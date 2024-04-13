21,373 shopkeepers fined for profiteering during Ramazan, Eid days

FAISALABAD - Price control magis­trates imposed a fine of Rs.17.8878 million on 21,373 shopkeepers across the division on the charges of profiteering through overcharging and non-display of rate lists during the holy month of Ramazan and Eid holidays.

A spokesman for local ad­ministration said here on Friday that the price con­trol magistrates conducted 298,669 inspections in var­ious markets and bazaars of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot and found 8443 shopkeepers involved in overcharging while 12930 shopkeepers failed to display rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stalls.

Therefore, the magis­trates imposed a total fine of Rs.17,887,800 on the shopkeepers in addition to arresting 1459 of them and sealing 73 shops on sheer violations of the Price Con­trol Act and Ehtiram-e-Ramazan Ordinance. Cases were also got registered against 101 accused while further action is under progress, he added.

DEPUTY DIRECTOR DPR GRIEVED

Mother of Deputy Direc­tor Directorate Public Re­lations (DPR) Faisalabad Muhammad Owais Abid has breathed her last here on Friday.

Her funeral procession was taken out from his residence and the body was laid to rest in her ances­tral graveyard after offer­ing Namaz-e-Janaza near Darbar Qaim Sain after Maghrib prayers.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including journalists, busi­nessmen, traders, lawyers, doctors and industrialists participated in the funeral procession and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

They expressed grief over the sad demise and prayed for patience to the bereaved family.