221 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers

LAHORE - On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mary­am Nawaz Sharif, police are in action for a drug-free Punjab and intelligence-based operations are ongoing in all districts of the province.

A Punjab police spokesman said that in the last 24 hours, 221 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province including Lahore. Over 44 suspects involved in drug trade were arrested and 66 cases were reg­istered. Over 35 kilos of charas, one and a half kgs of heroin and other drugs were recovered from the possession of the accused. According to the spokesperson, during the last 23 days, more than 12,000 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers in various districts in­cluding Lahore.