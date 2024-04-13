80 more police officials promoted

LAHORE - Inspec­tor General of Police Pun­jab, Dr. Usman Anwar has promoted 80 more offi­cials who meet the merit and seniority to the next posts. According to the details, promotion board meetings were held in Sheikhupura and Baha­walpur region under the direction of IG Punjab. 50 officials in Bahawalpur region, 30 in Sheikhupura region were promoted to the next rank. Accord­ing to the Punjab Police spokesperson , fourteen ASIs have been promoted to sub-inspectors, eleven head constables have been promoted to ASIs, twenty five constables have been promoted to head constables in Ba­hawalpur region, while eighteen ASIs were pro­moted to the post of Sub-Inspectors, twelve Head Constables to the post of ASIs in the Promotion Board chaired by RPO Sheikhupura Athar Ismail. The spokesman said that during Ramazan, more than 700 officials of differ­ent ranks have been pro­moted to the next posts, whereas under the leader­ship of IG Punjab , around 21,000 promotions have been given so far. IG Pun­jab Dr. Usman Anwar con­gratulated the promoted officers and directed them to perform their duties more diligently for the service of citizens.