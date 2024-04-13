ADB’s report validates correct economic policies: Ahad Cheema

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Cheema here on Friday termed the Asian Devel­opment Outlook (ADO) report for April 2024 as a validation of the government’s correct economic policies. “The ADO from the Asian Development Bank is a strong endorsement of the government’s correct economic policies,” said the minister ac­cording to press statement issued by Economic Affairs Division. The minister said, the ADO por­trayed positive prospects for Pakistan’s economy adding under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government had started work­ing towards a stable and sustainable economy.

Inflation is decreasing in the country and this has also been confirmed by global financial institutions, Cheema said. He said, the government has been working to improve financial discipline, promote investment, and facilitate a better business envi­ronment in the country. He said the previous coali­tion government during past 16 months had taken necessary measures to stabilize the economy while it also saved the country from default and the eco­nomic measures taken by it have stabilized the val­ue of rupee. According to EAD statement, the minis­ter said, the country’s agricultural sector was strong and has potential for further growth. The minister said the government was committed to implement the recommendations of the ADB and continue to work towards building an economy where opportu­nities were available for all Pakistanis.