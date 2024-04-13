Al-Sagheer HC dominates 2nd Ramadan Night Hockey League

LAHORE - The 2nd Ramadan Night Hockey League concluded with Al-Sagheer Hockey Club clinching the top spot, followed by Pak Flag Hock­ey Club and North Karachi Hockey Academy, securing second and third positions respectively.

The finals, held at the North Karachi Hockey Acad­emy, drew considerable at­tention, including from MNA Khawaja Izhar ul Hasan. Speaking at the event, Kh Izhar highlighted the acad­emy’s critical role in nurtur­ing talent at the grassroots level. “The efforts here at North Karachi Hockey Acad­emy are commendable. The talent being developed here deserves to represent Paki­stan in the green jersey,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Kh Izhar was appointed head of the North Karachi Hockey Academy, while Rehan Akram, a mem­ber of the Sindh Assembly, was named its patron. Rehan Akram praised the young players’ performances and the dedication of the coaches and officials. “The commit­ment to promoting hockey seen here is praiseworthy. We pledge full support to the academy’s endeavors,” he said.

The ceremony was graced by notable personalities in­cluding Olympians Islahud­din Siddiqui, Ayaz Mehmood, and Kamran Ashraf. Also present were Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, Chairman of Al-Sa­gheer Hockey Club and Vice President of SOA, along with other distinguished sports and community leaders.

The event underscored the critical state of hockey in Pakistan with speakers acknowledging the past glo­ries of Pakistani hockey and expressing concern over its recent performances. Mub­bashir Mukhtar, an interna­tional hockey player, along with other veterans, assured their cooperation in reviving the sport’s former glory.