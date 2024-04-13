Saturday, April 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Al-Sagheer HC dominates 2nd Ramadan Night Hockey League

Al-Sagheer HC dominates 2nd Ramadan Night Hockey League
Our Staff Reporter
April 13, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  The 2nd Ramadan Night Hockey League concluded with Al-Sagheer Hockey Club clinching the top spot, followed by Pak Flag Hock­ey Club and North Karachi Hockey Academy, securing second and third positions respectively. 

The finals, held at the North Karachi Hockey Acad­emy, drew considerable at­tention, including from MNA Khawaja Izhar ul Hasan. Speaking at the event, Kh Izhar highlighted the acad­emy’s critical role in nurtur­ing talent at the grassroots level. “The efforts here at North Karachi Hockey Acad­emy are commendable. The talent being developed here deserves to represent Paki­stan in the green jersey,” he remarked. 

Meanwhile, Kh Izhar was appointed head of the North Karachi Hockey Academy, while Rehan Akram, a mem­ber of the Sindh Assembly, was named its patron. Rehan Akram praised the young players’ performances and the dedication of the coaches and officials. “The commit­ment to promoting hockey seen here is praiseworthy. We pledge full support to the academy’s endeavors,” he said. 

Over 60 members of Gaza family killed in separate Israeli strikes

The ceremony was graced by notable personalities in­cluding Olympians Islahud­din Siddiqui, Ayaz Mehmood, and Kamran Ashraf. Also present were Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, Chairman of Al-Sa­gheer Hockey Club and Vice President of SOA, along with other distinguished sports and community leaders. 

The event underscored the critical state of hockey in Pakistan with speakers acknowledging the past glo­ries of Pakistani hockey and expressing concern over its recent performances. Mub­bashir Mukhtar, an interna­tional hockey player, along with other veterans, assured their cooperation in reviving the sport’s former glory.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1712737236.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024