Babar Virk lauds Punjab govt reforms in health sector

LAHORE - Founder Trustee and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospi­tal Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that it will not be out of place to call Punjab government’s reforms in the health sector as a revolution.

Punjab’s dynamic and tireless Pro­vincial Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir is a talented administrator, he has revived and made the health depart­ment functional, he said. The elected leadership put their hands on the pulse of the problems, improvement will surely come, he added. I have also been making suggestions in this re­gard for the past several years. Equal access to modern treatment facilities should be ensured for every citizen, he said. In one of his statements, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir is a good-intentioned and determined administrator,

He will definitely succeed in up­grading the health department. As the Health Minister of Punjab, his past constructive experiences and observations will definitely bring about a healthy change in the health department. The active role of pro­vincial minister Khawaja Imran Nazir for far-reaching reforms in the health department is auspicious, he said.

He said that they are working tire­lessly day and night to upgrade the various departments of the health department. Imran Nazir’s “Healthy Punjab Vision” is desirable, for all sections of the societyWill enjoy the fruits. The elected provincial govern­ment of Punjab should build more government hospitals in proportion to the population in various cities of Punjab including Lahore. He said that as a result of the monopoly of the private sector in the field of health, the common man has been deprived of modern medical facilities. Punjab Government’s “Healthy Punjab Vi­sion” will remedy the deprivations of the deprived sections, he added.