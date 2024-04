BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur and adjoining areas have re­ceived dust storm here on Friday afternoon which dropped tempera­ture. Meanwhile the local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours. The high­est maximum tempera­ture 32 centigrade and the lowest minimum 20 centigrade were record­ed during last 24 hours. The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.