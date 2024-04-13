Balochistan govt alerts PDMA

Heavy showers forecast across Balochistan province.

QUETTA - In view of heavy rains, and harsh weather condi­tions in Balochistan, provincial government has alerted PDMA and all deputy commissioners.

Shahid Rind, Balochistan government spokes­person said on Friday that a monitoring room has been established in PDMA while instructions have been issued to all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to remain alert. He said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has issued directives for removal of encroachments from all natural drainage channels. The people of affected areas should be shifted to safe places, he further directed. Alternative plans have been prepared to deal with the extraordinary disaster situation, Rind remarked. The Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts heavy rains across various regions of Balochistan, with Quetta already experiencing 1 mm of rainfall. According to PMD spokesperson, apart from Quetta, areas including Pishin, Muslim Bagh, and Ziarat are expected to witness showers, while heavy rainfall is anticipated in Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Kohlu, Sibi, and Jhal Magsi.