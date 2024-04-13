Saturday, April 13, 2024
Balochistan govt clarifies its position on missing persons

APP
April 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta, National

QUETTA  -  The Balochistan government on Fri­day said missing persons cases pend­ing with the missing persons commis­sion is not in thousands.

In a statement issued by the Balo­chistan government, spokesperson Shahid Rind said the missing persons commission is holding its regular meeting on a fixed date every month. 

The affected family members have come to the fore following the action taken by the missing persons com­mission, he added. Solving the people with political responsibility is one of the priorities of the current provincial government, the spokesman main­tained. Referring Mach and Gwadar terror attacks, he said some persons whose names were included in the list of missing persons were found to be involved in recent incidents. 

The spokesperson recalled that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already proposed to solve the prob­lem of missing persons through the parliamentary committee. The pro­vincial government is preparing an action plan for evolving consensus in the Balochistan Assembly on the pro­posal of PPP leadership.

