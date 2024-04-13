Bills to liberalise Polish abortion law pass first hurdle

WARSAW - Four bills submitted by Poland’s rul­ing coalition to ease the near-total abortion ban on Friday passed a first hurdle in parliament amid a heated debate on relaxing one of Europe’s strictest reproductive laws.

The alliance of pro-EU parties came to power in the devoutly Catholic country on a pledge to legalise abor­tion following eight years of conser­vative rule under the right-wing PiS party. On Friday, lawmakers voted down motions to reject the reforms in the first reading and decided to send them all to a special parliamentary commission for further proceedings. “We keep our word! The parliament will proceed with all projects on the right to abortion,” the Civic Coalition grouping of Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on social media after the vote. Polish women’s rights groups and activists hailed the results of the vote as “historic”. “For the first time since 1996, projects liberalising ac­cess to abortion in Poland will pro­ceed to the second reading. This is a historic moment,” Kamila Ferenc from the Federation for Women and Family Planning said on social media. The hotly-anticipated vote was a test for the governing alliance as some co­alition lawmakers were reluctant to back the legislation. “We voted for all the projects. We did it out of respect for democracy and concern for the durability of the coalition,” the par­liament’s speaker Szymon Holownia said on social media after the vote.

‘A VERY SERIOUS QUESTION’

But even if parliament gives its final approval for the reforms, President Andrzej Duda, a conservative Catho­lic ally of the right-wing opposition PiS, is unlikely to sign them into law.

The ruling bloc -- comprising Tusk’s Civic Coalition and junior partners Third Way and Left -- does not have the required three-fifths majority to overturn a presidential veto. In case of a standoff, the al­liance may have to wait until next year’s presidential elections, hoping for Duda’s ouster by a liberal can­didate. “I would like this (special) commission to finish its work be­fore the presidential elections,” Na­talia Broniarczyk from the Abortion Dream Team nonprofit organisation told reporters after the vote.