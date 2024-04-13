BISE Rawalpindi ensures strict SOPs adherence for inter exams

ATTOCK - All arrange­ments for the Intermedi­ate First Annual Examina­tion, slated to commence from April 19, 2024, have been finalized, an­nounced Chairman BISE Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan. Emphasiz­ing strict adherence to SOPs and rules, Chairman Khan underscored that no leniency would be shown in case of any violation. He expressed confidence in the cooperation of local authorities, including the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners, Direc­tor Colleges, and CEOs, in maintaining exam integ­rity, citing their support during the matriculation examination. Chairman Khan disclosed that roll number slips for regular candidates have been up­loaded to their respective institution portals, while those for private candi­dates are available on the board’s website and being dispatched to addresses provided in their admis­sion forms. A total of 195 examination centers have been established across the Rawalpindi Division, with rigorous supervi­sion planned in collabo­ration with the district administration to ensure compliance and prevent irregularities. Lists of ex­amination staff have been submitted to the Special Branch for secret moni­toring during the exams, with stern legal action promised against any in­volvement in malpractice.