BISE Rawalpindi ensures strict SOPs adherence for inter exams

ATTOCK - All arrangements for the Intermediate First Annual Examination, slated to commence from April 19, 2024, have been finalized, announced Chairman BISE Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan. Emphasizing strict adherence to SOPs and rules, Chairman Khan underscored that no leniency would be shown in case of any violation. He expressed confidence in the cooperation of local authorities, including the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners, Director Colleges, and CEOs, in maintaining exam integrity, citing their support during the matriculation examination. Chairman Khan disclosed that roll number slips for regular candidates have been uploaded to their respective institution portals, while those for private candidates are available on the board’s website and being dispatched to addresses provided in their admission forms. A total of 195 examination centers have been established across the Rawalpindi Division, with rigorous supervision planned in collaboration with the district administration to ensure compliance and prevent irregularities. Lists of examination staff have been submitted to the Special Branch for secret monitoring during the exams, with stern legal action promised against any involvement in malpractice.