Chairman Senate vows to continue mission of serving masses

MULTAN - Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Friday vowed to continue mission of ser­vices for general public par­ticularly for poor segment of society. While talking to different segments in­cluding local leadership of Pakistan People Party, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that record development work was made during the last tenure of PPP government. He added that people would witness some more proj­ects in near future for uplift of this area. He further said that PPP would perform its due role for ensuring maxi­mum jobs to unemployed youth. Multan city, he said would be converted into city of lights. On this occa­sion, MNA Syed Abdul Qa­dir Gilani, Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Ali Qasim Gilani, Mudassar Shah, Jalaluddin Romi, Senator Rana Mehm­ood ul Hassan, MPA Rana Iqbal Siraj, Khawaja Rizwan Alam and many other local leadership of PPP were also present.