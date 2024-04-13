China to establish coal capacity reserve system by 2027

BEIJING - China vowed to set up a coal capacity reserve system by 2027, aiming to secure energy security through more flexible coal supplies, according to plans the country re­leased Friday. By 2030, the country will strive to attain a yearly coal capacity reserve of 300 million tonnes that are dispatchable and im­prove the capacity and flexibility of coal sup­plies, according to a doc­ument jointly released by the National Develop­ment and Reform Com­mission and the National Energy Administration (NEA). The establish­ment of the coal capac­ity reserve system will enable the rapid release of coal production capac­ity in extreme situations, such as severe fluctua­tions in the international energy market, adverse weather conditions, and dramatic changes in sup­ply and demand stability, guaranteeing sufficient coal supply in these cir­cumstances, according to an official with the NEA. The system can also bet­ter leverage coal-fired power’s underpinning role in power generation, promote the high-quality development of new en­ergy, and facilitate the green and low-carbon transformation of the energy industry, the offi­cial added. Coal has long been China’s mainstay fuel. China mined 4.66 billion tonnes of coal last year, up 2.9 percent from the previous year, reaching a record high. The coal capacity re­serve is only reserved for extreme situations and remains inactive under normal conditions, ac­cording to the NEA.