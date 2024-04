LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner/Chief Execu­tive Officer Water and Sanitation Ser­vices Company(WSSC), Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad has lauded the company’s staff for maintaining healthy and pleasant environment during Eidul Fitr.

According to the district adminis­tration, the WSSC conducted a com­prehensive cleanliness campaign over the three days to provide a clean environment for citizens on the aus­picious occasion of Eid.