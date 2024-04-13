CM Maryam spends Eid with homeless special children, women

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif spent most of the Eid day with homeless special children, women and the elderly. She visited “Chaman”, “Aaf­iyyat” and “Darul Falah” in Social Welfare Complex Township. Madam Chief Minister directed to send the elderly women on Hajj on Government ex­pense. She presented them gifts, and gave children toys and sweets. She also cut Eid cake with the spe­cial children and fed it to them.

Maryam Nawaz first reached the center estab­lished for the destitute children “Chaman.” Seeing Madam Chief Minister in their midst, the little chil­dren became excited. She mingled with the chil­dren and chatted with them. She asked them about their education and hobbies. The children thanked Madam Chief Minister for the gifts.

The CM also visited Old Age Home “Aafiyyat,” established for the destitute and homeless senior citizens. She inquired about the well-being of 39 elderly men and women living there. Madam Chief Minister sat with a sick woman and put bangles on her. The elderly people there were overwhelmed and became emotional when she wished them Eid Mubarak. Madam Chief Minister also greeted the elders on behalf of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Shar­if. An elderly lady said,”My near and dear ones did not come on Eid, but my daughter Maryam has come, I am very happy.” She added,”When daugh­ters meet, it is emotionally very much satisfying.” Madam Chief Minister responded,”

“My time is for you, please pray that I could serve the people.” She added,”I have received prayers of my parents. Those who do not value their parents remain in a loss.” Madam Chief Min­ister became sad and emotional while mentioning her late mother. The chief minister also visited “Darul Falah,” established for the destitute wid­ows. She met 8 widows and their children residing there. She loved and hugged the orphans and the young children. The children and their mothers ex­pressed happiness seeing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif with them.