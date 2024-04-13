Saturday, April 13, 2024
COAS warns against elements trying to destabilise region

Our Staff Reporter
April 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI  -  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), un­dertook a visit to Miran Shah and Spinwam in North Waziristan Agen­cy, Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, where he joined troops in celebrating Eid. Commencing with Eid prayers at the front­line, COAS offered sup­plications for enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

He conveyed heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the troops, commending their unwavering dedi­cation and service to the nation. Subsequently, COAS received a com­prehensive briefing on operational readiness and the prevailing se­curity landscape, with a specific focus on border security measures along the Pak-Afghan Border. Acknowledging the for­mation’s monumental efforts in fostering peace and stability, COAS at­tributed these strides to the sacrifices of our mar­tyrs, facilitating secure environment conducive to socio-economic de­velopment, particularly in the Newly Merged Districts and throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Emphasising the ad­verse impact of terror­ism upon development, COAS underscored the collective imperative to safeguard the hard-earned peace. He urged all stakeholders, espe­cially the local popu­lace, to remain vigilant against adversarial elements seeking to de­stabilise the region. “Maintain unwaver­ing focus on your pro­fessional duties in ser­vice to the nation,” COAS concluded. Ear­lier, on arrival, COAS was warmly received by Commander Pesha­war Corps.

