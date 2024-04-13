Saturday, April 13, 2024
Commissioner, RPO visit Adiala Jail, SOS village on Eid

April 13, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khattak, along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa, visited Adyala Jail and SOS Village to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with prisoners and patients. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema also joined the visit. The commissioner distributed gifts to children under 15 years old in Adyala Jail and inspected the hospital, where he met patients. He instructed the hospital management to review efforts for patient treatment and directed the jail administration to arrange special foods for prisoners during Eid.

Expressing satisfaction with facilities in Adiala Jail, the commissioner and RPO also visited SOS Village, where they spent time with children, cutting Eid cake and distributing gifts. Later, Commissioner Khattak visited the Child Protection Bureau, emphasizing the need for attention to children there and instructing arrangements for amusement park visits and pizza parties.

