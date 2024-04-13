Commissioner visits South, East districts to assess performance of sanitation staff during Eid

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi visited the South and East dis­tricts on Friday to assess the cleanli­ness situation and the performance of the relevant staff deployed for Eid holidays in different locations. During his visit, the Commissioner expressed concern over the absence of staff and substandard cleanliness situation in some areas of the South district.

While taking notice, the commis­sioner directed the Deputy Commis­sioners to closely monitor the situa­tion, besides emphasizing the pivotal role of administrative departments for taking initiatives for improvement in the city. To bolster accountability, Hassan Naqvi empowered the officers with access to the Solid Waste Man­agement Board portal to facilitate re­al-time monitoring of staff attendance and performance.

Stressing the imperative for proac­tive engagement, he urged the DCs to uphold their responsibilities in driv­ing positive change. Accompanied by MD Solid Waste Imtiaz Ali Shah, Syed Hassan Naqvi, received a briefing on the sanitation infrastructure. Besides others, DC South Altaf Sario and DC East Altaf Sheikh, were also present during the inspection. Acknowledg­ing the challenges during Eid holidays, Hassan Naqvi underscored the urgen­cy of maintaining sanitation efforts, particularly in densely populated ar­eas. Consequently, a cleaning crew comprising 1200 kahkroobs was de­ployed in the South District. However, dissatisfaction arose due to absentee­ism, prompting Naqvi to issue imme­diate directives for their attendance.